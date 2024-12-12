Deebo Samuel Stinks It Up On Thursday Night Football as Rams, Niners Serve Up Offensive Struggles

It was one of those NFL games that had fans wondering if either team was interested in winning.

After several nail-biting Thursday Night Football showdowns, we finally got a stinker in Week 15 between NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy led an extremely stunted pass attack to fall to the Rams, 12-6.

Purdy completed 14-of-31, throwing for 142 yards and an interception to LA's Darious Williams. The Niners tallied 191 total yards of offense.

In a week when the biggest headline around the team centered on 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, the Niners didn't do much to get him involved.

Samuel had five touches for 19 yards. He started the game with an egregious drop, which had NFL fans on social media pulling up receipts on his ‘lack of opportunities.’

San Francisco's defense shut out Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, limiting the dynamic player to a big goose egg in catches and yards.

Rams WR Puka Nacua and RB Kyren Williams combined for 220 yards to elevate LA past San Francisco and keep the team's hopes for a playoff run alive.

It was a day to forget for the Niners and Cooper Kupp's fantasy managers.

