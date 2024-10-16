Danny Amendola Honors Late Coach Mike Leach In 'Dancing With The Stars' Routine

It was "Dedication Night" on Tuesday's episode of Dancing with the Stars. And former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola took the opportunity to pay tribute to one of his favorite coaches, the late Mike Leach.

The legendary college football coach died in December 2022 following complications from a heart condition. He was a two-time national coach of the year, three-time conference coach of the year and the mastermind behind the air raid offense. Texas Tech was Leach's first major head coaching role, from 2000-09. He also coached at Washington State and Mississippi State. Amendola played for Leach at Texas Tech from 2004 through 2007.

RELATED: 'Swing Your Sword': Mike Leach's Memory Still Lives On, Just When You Least Expect It

Each dancer on Season 33 of the popular ABC TV show was tasked with choosing a song to honor a mentor, idol or loved one in their life. Amendola chose to dance to "Unsteady" by X Ambassadors. And not only did he and partner Witney Carson nail their routine, but they also scored 36 out of 40 — the highest mark of the night.

After the performance, the two-time Super Bowl champion explained the impact that Leach had on his life.

"He sold us a dream that we could pay through hard work and dedication," Amendola said on the broadcast. "Being a coach is a very selfless job, and I miss him dearly. … This one’s for him."

Amendola added: "He was an instrumental character in my life and my career. His whole model was to swing your sword. You know, you're gonna go into a sword fight, you really want to get out there and really swing it. Since coach passed, I felt a piece of me missing. I don’t have my rock, I don’t have my guy."