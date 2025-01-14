Daniil Medvedev Gives Incredible Postmatch Interview Explaining How His Opponent Can Get Money And Girls

Daniil Medvedev's give-a-damn meter isn't low, it simply doesn't exist. The Russian tennis star has leaned into his villain role over the years, embraces the fact that he has his fair share of haters, and goes about his business unfiltered. Those three factors are also why he's beloved by some, maybe not many, but some.

Medvedev began his hopeful run at the Australian Open on Tuesday against Kasidit Samrej out of Thailand. While he made fast work of the opening set of the match, he quickly found himself in a war with the No. 418 player in the world.

Medvedev, currently ranked fifth in the world, dropped the second and third sets of the match and let out his frustration by smacking the net multiple occasions and destroying the on-net camera in the process.

READ: Daniil Medvedev Tells Fans To ‘Shut Up,’ Beer-Wielding Woman Blows Him A Kiss In Response

The destroying of the net and camera seemingly flipped a switch as he cruised to 6-1 and 6-2 wins in the fourth and fifth sets to win the match.

Medvedev may have shown a bit of rust with his play in what was his season debut, but he was in peak form during his post-match interview inside Rod Laver Arena. The 28-year-old admitted that he was surprised by the level of play Samrej brought to the match, and did so as only Medvedev can.

"I watched his matches and I didn’t see this level, so I was surprised," the Russian began. "If he plays like this every match, his life can be good: money, girls, casino, whatever. If he doesn’t, then he’s not gonna have it."

We're only a few days into this year's Australian Open, but it's hard to imagine a better soundbite and post-match moment than this one.

Medvedev was paying Samrej, or he was at least trying to, but did so in the condescending way that only he can pull off yet still get a laugh out of the crowd.

Next up for Medvedev is a matchup with American Learner Tien, the No. 121 player in the world, who is making his Australian Open debut this year.