Daniel Ricciardo Reportedly Has No Interest In Driving For Cadillac Despite Rumors

This year, it sure looked like Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 career had come to an unceremonious end when he was sacked by Visa Cash App RB (soon to be Visa Cash App Racing Bulls) to make way for Liam Lawson.

However, there are sometimes ways back into the sport, even when it seems like your F1 career is over, and it looks like the upcoming Cadillac team that will hit the grid in 2026 could be an option for Ricciardo.

However, a new report suggests he doesn't even want it.

Rumors were flying that GM and Cadillac were interested in signing Ricciardo to be part of the team's inaugural lineup.

It kind of makes sense. Ricciardo is a popular driver and a Grand Prix winner. Plus, he's very marketable.

On the downside, his body of work over the last few years hasn't been particularly impressive.

Still, to serve as a stop-gap for a year or two, wouldn't be a bad option.

However, ESPN's Nate Saunders is reporting that a source close to Ricciardo said the Aussie isn't even interested.

Ricciardo reportedly "has not been contacted and he has no interest" in getting involved with the new team.

Of course, things change, so who knows what will happen between now and 2026?

But buckle up, kids; because this is the first of what will be a lot of rumors about a potential Cadillac lineup in 2026.

Obviously, IndyCar driver Colton Herta's name comes up quite a bit, and having an American driver on an American team would be a smart move.

But there are plenty of options. One interesting one is Zhou Guanyu. He's currently on the beach after driving for Sauber over the last few seasons, and his manager is Graeme Lowdown, who was recently named Cadillac's team principal.

That connection alone is interesting, but Zhou is a great driver — way better than he was able to show in Sauber's car this season — plus, he's known to come with significant financial backing, something that could be appealing to a new team, even one backed by an auto giant like General Motors.