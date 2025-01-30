Dana White 'Beyond Disgusted' With Bryce Mitchell Hitler Comments, Defends Free Speech

In case you missed it, UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell made some abhorrent comments that included calling Adolf Hitler "a good guy." On Thursday, UFC CEO Dana White strongly condemned Mitchell's comments, but also defended free speech.

For a refresher, here's part of what Mitchell said on his "ArkanSanity Podcast":

"I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research. Not my public education indoctrination," Mitchell said. "I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I'd go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."

White held a scheduled press conference prior to a Power Slap event on Thursday night, and immediately addressed Mitchell's comments.

"Before we get started here, let me get some f***ing dumb sh*t out of the way first," White began, referring to Mitchell's comments. "I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one is probably the worst.

White then listed some of Hitler's most heinous crimes against humanity, including the murdering of six million Jewish people and being the driving force behind starting World War II, the deadliest war in history.

"Hitler is one of the most evil and disgusting human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth and anyone who even tries to take an opposing position is a moron," White continued.

White said he and his team reached out to Mitchell to tell him exactly what they thought about his ridiculous comments.

"We're beyond disgusted," White stated firmly before taking questions from the media.

The first reporter asked White if Mitchell would face a punishment from the UFC for his commentary, but White defended Mitchell's right to free speech, even if that speech is ignorant.

"That's what everyone wants to hear about, punishments. [It's] free speech. I don't have to love [his comments], you don't have to love [his comments]."

The reporter pressed further, asking if White was concerned that Mitchell might win a UFC fight and use his post-match interview to continue to spew insane thoughts.

"That's the beautiful thing about this business; for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him, hopefully, get his ass whooped on global television," White responded.

This is really a masterclass on how to handle a situation from the leader of an athletics league. White immediately condemned Mitchell's comments, while reiterating his commitment to freedom of speech.

I have nothing to add that would be any better than what White had to say.

Bravo, Dana.