Dan Orlovsky Puts Shannon Sharpe's Brain In A Blender With Stat About His Brother

Shannon Sharpe is no stranger to being exposed, but getting got live on television isn't necessarily a regular occurrence for the former NFL tight end. Dan Orlovsky got the best of Sharpe during a recent segment on ‘First Take,’ however, that left him in awe.

Sharpe decided to test Orlovsky's NFL knowledge by condescendingly calling him a "historian" and asking him who the last Triple Crown winner was to lead the league in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, but miss the playoffs.

Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase accomplished that ‘feat’ this season with the Bengals missing out on the postseason, which made the question topical.

Sharpe thought that he was going to stump Orlovsky with the question, even admitting that he didn't know the answer, despite it being Sterling Sharpe, Shannon's own brother.

Orlovsky grinning into the camera, calmly saying "your brother," and rattling off the year had Shannon in scramble mode.

Sterling Sharpe led the NFL in catches, yards, and touchdowns with 13 in 16 games, but his Green Bay Packers managed just nine wins on the year. That 1992 campaign was Brett Favre's first as the starter in Green Bay as he threw for 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on the year.

READ: Stephen A. Smith Wants Black Monday In The NFL To Be Called 'White Monday' Because Everything Is About Race

More often than not, the ‘First Take’ crew goes off on wild tangents that induce headaches as opposed to educating their audience, but on the rare occasion they produce some legitimate laugh-out-loud moments, and Orlovsky proving he's a certified ball-knower falls into that category.