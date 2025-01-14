Dan Mullen Appears On Dakich, Seemingly Rips Michigan Over Alex Orjii

UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen joined OutKick's Dan Dakich on the latest episode of Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich and talked about some of the new players he's bringing to the Rebels including former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji.

Mullen was talking about bringing in Orji as well as former Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea which he was able to do thanks to a ton of scouting, made possible in part by his job at ESPN.

"You know, the greatest thing you have been at ESPN is I've gotten to watch everybody play," Mullen said. "You know, you sit in that room all day, and I'm watching every game in college football. I've seen them all."

Mullen had a lot of praise for both of his new signal callers.

"I got to watch Anthony live," Mullen said. "His ability to extend play, scramble around, throw the ball, tremendous arm talent. Really excited about what he brings to the table."

He then moved on to praise Orji, but not without getting in what sure seemed like a subtle shot at Michigan in how they used — or, perhaps more accurately — misused their former quarterback.

"I mean, he's undefeated against Ohio State. Mullen noted, but he didn't seem to think that Michigan always used him the best way. "He was a guy that was head scratching to me last year. Sometimes I'm watching him and, you know, I don't know. I'm not in the game meetings, don't know what like everything going on at Michigan, but I'm saying, 'I don't know that they're highlighting his strengths,' right?

"I mean, you know, in football, the job of coaches is to put a guy in position to do what he does. Well, that's what coaching is all about."

Mullen continued by saying that while systems are important, they should fit the players, not the other way around, something he said confused him about Michigan's handling of Orji.

"I was watching some of the games, and I'm saying, hey, when they put that guy in a position to do what he does well, Ohio State won't tackle him, and they're playing for a National Championship, Mullen said. "But to sit there and put him in a position to do things where you're not highlighting his strengths all the time, that's a little confusing."