Dan Campbell Was Overly Thrilled To Welcome Back Suspended Lions WR Jameson Williams

Two weeks seemed too long for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell to watch his talented receiver Jameson Williams remain sidelined while serving an NFL suspension.

Williams, who will hopefully learn his lesson after a consecutive year of receiving discipline from the league offices, has been reinstated from a two-game suspension, just in time for a Week 10 face-off against the Houston Texans.

On Oct. 21, Williams received news of a suspension over violating the league's guidelines on performance-enhancing substances. Last year, the Alabama standout was sidelined for four games after breaking the NFL's ruling on gambling, which happened amid a spree of gambling-related suspensions for the league.

Monday was a new day, and a bright one for Dan Campbell, who welcomed back Williams as the Lions stay strong at the top of the NFC.

Campbell's excitement was palpable when asked about his plans to roll out the team's No. 2 wideout.

The coach gave a positive update on Monday.

"He’s been here," Campbell said on the player's reinstatement. "He couldn’t be out there at practice but he was here training, we had him running. He’s in the meetings, all of that, so he’s really been here."

Campbell responded in true D.C. fashion (kicking an imaginary Williams through the door) when discussing his plan for the wideout.

"Honestly, throwing him back in there. He’s going. Let’s go. So we’re gonna kick him out there with the offense and get him going. I expect him to be ready to roll."

Playing for Dan Campbell seems like next-level stuff.

Despite missing Williams, a formidable deep-play option for the humming Lions offense, Detroit scored an impressive 76 points combined in the player's two-week absence.

The third-year wide receiver's strong start to the season indicated that Williams was on track for a career year, accumulating 361 yards (17 catches) and three touchdowns over five games.

If Williams can keep his nose clean, he might become a key player for this playoff-contending team.