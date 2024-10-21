Dan Campbell Unleashes Electric Locker Room Speech After Massive Win: WATCH

Dan Campbell was on fire after the Detroit Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings in a nail-biter of a game.

The Lions roared back after an early deficit to beat the Vikings 31-29 in what was easily the best NFL game of the day Sunday.

Detroit is now 5-1, in first place in the NFC North and a legit Super Bowl contender.

Dan Campbell was fired up after the Lions beat the Vikings.

How did Campbell celebrate the monster win for the franchise? By absolutely cooking in the locker room with another great speech.

"Composure, right? Communication. Attitude. Patience. Patience. My God, man, you guys didn't bat an eye. I love this freaking team. I love the coaches. I love the players. I love everything about it, man. We are so freaking hardened," Campbell told the team with so much energy and passion it looked like his neck veins might burst.

Check out his full speech below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You can set your watch to Campbell cutting loose in the locker room after wins. Even before the team posted the video, I knew he was going to put on a show.

This is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, and he simply loves football. Dan Campbell is the definition of a football guy.

In a world of inauthentic people, be like Dan Campbell. He has me ready to run through a wall after every single Detroit win.

Also, major shoutout to Dan Campbell for faking a punt from Detroit's own 33-yard line with 12:34 left in the first quarter.

It blew up in his face, but that's the kind of mad genius play calling that makes Detroit football must watch TV. As one of my friends said, he's the kind of guy you'd follow to the gates of Hell to do battle!

Next up is a matchup against Tennessee. That one could get very ugly for the Titans, and I'm here for it. Let me know your thoughts on Dan Campbell at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.