Lions Coach Unloads F-Bomb During Intense Locker Room Speech: WATCH

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was on fire after blasting the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions finished the regular season 15-2 and as the best team in the NFC after crushing Minnesota 31-9.

There was a lot of hype and anticipation around the game. At the end of the day, Sam Darnold and the Vikings were no match for a Lions team dealing with plenty of injuries.

Dan Campbell unloads with locker room speech

Campbell was jacked up after winning the NFC North for the second straight year, and had one simple message for his team.

"You guys look like you remember who the f*ck you are," Campbell told the locker room after the big victory to secure the top seed in the NFC.

That's exactly right. Despite having a banged up and depleted roster, the Lions still took care of business.

Absolutely electric. Dan Campbell remains the man. I don't care if you love the Lions or not. This dude is awesome.

You can't fake passion and energy like he has. You either have it or you don't, and his is overflowing. The Lions used to be the biggest joke in the NFL.

Detroit was a punching bag, and the idea of being a contender would never be considered. Then, Dan Campbell showed up in town to coach the team he played for and everything changed.

The Lions have been incredible the last two seasons, and are now zeroing in on a Super Bowl.

It's going to be awesome to watch how the run unfolds for the Lions.