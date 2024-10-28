Dan Campbell Unleashes Intense Speech After Blowout Win: WATCH

Dan Campbell was on fire after the Lions rocked the Titans.

Detroit obliterated Tennessee 52-14 Sunday to improve to 6-1, and it might be the most lopsided game we see all season in the NFL.

The gap between the two teams was comical. Detroit is outstanding. The Titans are terrible. Tennessee is lucky Dan Campbell eventually pulled Jared Goff because there was nothing the team could do to stop the Lions from scoring.

It was the latest sign that Campbell's squad is the real deal, and he was fired up after the game.

Dan Campbell gives another great locker room speech.

As Lions fans know, Campbell loves to give great locker room speeches after wins, and that's exactly what he did after the team blew out the Titans.

The man was pure adrenaline, and had people ready to run through a brick wall. Check out his speech below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, fans loved seeing Campbell fired up and full of electricity after earning the team's best start in nearly 70 years.

Below are some of the reactions:

This is what all of us 0-16 fans deserve.

Every week, you watch the clips and find a new guy to root for.

What a special bunch of guys man. Love y’all

These videos are my favorite things to watch after a win

Not a lions fan I’m a Texans fan but Dan is a amazing coach y’all have a amazing team keep it up nothing but respect for y’all and your coach

I really love how this team is loud about The Lord God. It’s sweet

Highlight of my Sunday is these locker room speeches!!

The best lions team I have ever seen.

I freaking loving this team man! I love the coaches, I love the players, I love this team!

How can you not love the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell? I don't care if you're a fan of the team or not. You simply can't deny that Dan Campbell is unlike anything fans have seen before.

He took a franchise that was a complete joke, and turned it into a true contender in just a few years. Plus, he acts like he would throw on the pads and play today if he could.

That's the kind of energy you simply can't buy.

Next up is a matchup against the Packers. It should be a fun one. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.