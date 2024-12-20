Dan Campbell Shares Profound Outlook On Life And Football: WATCH

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared some very simple comments on his decision-making process.

The Lions are 12-2 after falling to the Bills, and the team is facing a devastating number of injuries. A season that started with so much hope and optimism is quickly heading downhill.

One of the most controversial moments of the loss to Buffalo was Campbell deciding to go for an onside kick early in the 4th quarter. The Bills took it back to the five-yard line.

Dan Campbell shares simple decision-making outlook.

Campbell spoke with the media Thursday and shared his outlook on how he makes decisions in games. His comments were shockingly simple and refreshing.

His strategy comes down to one thing:

Can he live with this decision when he's at home or will he regret not doing something?

It's extremely simple and a really smart outlook on not just football, but also life. Watch Campbell's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's hard to argue with Campbell's outlook. Tomorrow isn't guaranteed and life can be very short. You might as well swing for the fence and make decisions that you can justify over wondering if you should have done something.

After all, you can't love Campbell's gambling and risky calls when it's working and then hate it when it doesn't.

You have to accept the good with the bad. Obviously, hindsight is clear and that onside kick turned out to be a disaster.

What do you think of Campbell's outlook? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.