Dan Campbell Gives Electric Locker Room Speech After OT Win: WATCH

Dan Campbell was vibing after the Lions beat the Rams to get the season started.

The Lions needed overtime to punch out Matthew Stafford and the Rams 26-20. It was an ugly game, but a win is a win.

All that matters is who has more points on the scoreboard once the game is done. Doesn't matter how pretty it is, and that's good news for the Lions because it was a very ugly game.

Despite the poor play, Campbell was still very fired up.

Dan Campbell unleashes awesome locker room speech

Campbell is known for being a content machine. The man is electric pretty much every single time he opens his mouth, and one of his best attributes is to get the boys rolling with a great locker room speech.

He didn't disappoint Sunday night with one very simple message:

It was a gritty, ugly win.

Watch his speech below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I could watch Dan Campbell speeches all day without getting bored. The man simply knows how to motivate people and move the needle.

This is, after all, the same guy who does up-downs in practice like he's on the active roster and not the team's head coach.

The Lions are facing the highest expectations in modern history. The team is a legit Super Bowl contender, and Campbell has changed the narrative and culture in the Motor City. I can't wait to watch what other speeches he unleashes if the Lions keep rolling. Let me know your thoughts on Campbell and the Lions at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.