Dan Campbell Unleashes Incredible Locker Room Speech After Gritty Win: WATCH

Dan Campbell was full of adrenaline after the Lions beat the Packers.

Detroit traveled to Lambeau Field to beat Green Bay in a gritty game that featured absolutely horrible weather. The rain was coming down and making a mess, but it did little to hold back the Lions on their way to a 24-14 victory.

The Lions are now 7-1 and in complete control of the NFC North.

Dan Campbell gives another electric locker room speech after Detroit beats Green Bay.

What does Dan Campbell do after winning? He goes in the locker room and makes sure to fire up the guys. To the surprise of nobody, that's exactly what he did after improving to 7-1.

The head coach of the Lions had one simple message:

This team is simply built for the big stage.

This team is simply built for the big stage.

As you'd expect, Lions fans had plenty to say about Campbell giving the players a shot of electricity right to the soul:

Built different

FIRE ME UP COACH

Nobody loves anything more than I love this team.

It feels like an alternate universe right now that we’re 7-1.

Lions just came to win

I LOVE DAN CAMPBELL

made different

So many people wanted to talk about how the Lions weren't ready to play in rough conditions. People wanted to talk about how the Lions are a dome team.

How'd that work out for the Packers and the doubters Sunday? The Lions had no problem doing just about whatever they wanted against Jordan Love and the Packers.

Now, the team is 7-1, and Campbell gave fans another viral locker room moment. You simply love to see it.

Next up for the Lions is Houston this upcoming Sunday night. It should be a hell of a fight.