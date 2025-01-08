Lions Coach Makes Media Explode With Just Six Words

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had the media cackling with just a few words.

The Lions have a first round bye in the NFL playoffs after earning the top seed in the NFC in the final week of the regular season.

Detroit now gets to sit back and rest while the rest of the league battles it out.

Dan Campbell drops awesome line about bye week plans.

How does a coach who is constantly consumed with football handle a week off? Dan Campbell needed just six words to spin people up into a frenzy.

"I'll have to drink the game," Campbell told the media while laughing. It didn't take long at all for the media to follow his lead and also busted out laughing.

You can watch the awesome moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Once again, Dan Campbell proves he's the man. He constantly proves he's a content machine, and that's why the OutKick audience loves him so much.

Is he going on vacation? Absolutely not. He might not be at the office, but he'll be drinking the game. What does that mean?

Your guess is as good as mine, but I love it. I love everything about it.

The Lions went from being a punching bag to being a legit Super Bowl contender in just a few years under Campbell's watch. His impact on the franchise has been nothing short of incredible, and the entertainment value he brings is second to none. Now, it's time to find out if the Lions can make a run. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.