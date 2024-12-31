Dan Campbell Unleashes Fiery Speech After Lions Beat The 49ers: WATCH

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was fired up after the Lions beat the 49ers.

Campbell and the Lions improved to 14-2 on the season with the 40-34 Monday night win, and will now play the Minnesota Vikings for the number one seed in the NFC.

There's no doubt the franchise has been completely rebuilt and turned around during Campbell's tenure.

Dan Campbell gives electric speech after Lions beat the 49ers.

What can you count on from Dan Campbell after big wins? A great locker room speech. The game against the 49ers ultimately met nothing.

Win or lose, the only thing that matters for getting the top seed is the upcoming game against San Francisco.

Yet, that didn't stop the injury-ravaged Lions playing their guts out to earn the gritty win, and Campbell had one message for his roster after the game:

He loves the dudes who suit up for him.

Watch his speech below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Death. Taxes. Dan Campbell's locker room speeches. Those are quickly turning into the only three things you can count on in life.

The man is pure adrenaline and wears his emotions on his sleeve. That's why his guys love playing for him, and it's clearly working as the Lions are 14-2 with just one game left.

Next up is Minnesota this upcoming Sunday night in primetime on NBC. The battle for the one seed will be here soon enough! Can't wait. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.