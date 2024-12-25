Dan Campbell's Family Wore Matching Christmas Outfits And They Are Perfect

If you're tired of matching family Christmas pajamas, Dan Campbell and his family might convince you to reconsider.

The Detroit Lions head coach — along with his wife Holly and their two kids — wore matching T-shirts on Christmas morning that read, "I have big beautiful balls."

Referring to Christmas ornaments, obviously.

"A big beautiful Christmas!!!" Holly wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning, with the hashtags #onepride, #christmastraditions and #goforit.

Dan Campbell, of course, has always been a risk-taker and is no stranger to "going for it" on fourth down — like two weeks ago against the Green Bay Packers. The Lions were in field-goal range, but Campbell opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 so as not to give the Packers any time remaining after they kicked the field goal. It worked. The Lions converted, and Jake Bates made a 35-yard field goal as time expired for the 34-31 win.

Judging by these Christmas T-shirts, he's not one bit sorry about his aggressiveness, either.

Campbell's gambles have paid off. The 13-2 Lions are currently neck and neck with the Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the NFC North and the conference's top seed in the postseason. The Lions and Vikings will face off in Detroit in Week 18 — likely for all the NFC marbles.

For the record, Holly Campbell posted a sincere holiday message on Instagram, too.

The message included a family portrait of her husband, daughter Piper and son Cody at Ford Field with the tagline "The Campbells 2024" at the bottom.

"We wish you a Merry Christmas!!!" Holy wrote, with three blue hearts.

How wholesome.