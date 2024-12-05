Lions Coach Issued Blunt Warning About Bears QB Prior To Massive Hit: WATCH

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell made it clear his defense wasn't going to tolerate any funny business with Bears QB Caleb Williams.

The Lions beat the Bears 23-20 on Thanksgiving to improve to 11-1 on the season, and one of the most notable moments of the game was Williams getting jacked up by Lions LB Jack Campbell.

The Bears rookie passer seemingly wanted to play games near the sideline, and it resulted in him getting crushed in the lower body by Campbell.

Dan Campbell warned Lions players about Caleb Williams running.

Well, Dan Campbell was well aware that Williams might try to juke players near the sidelines. He showed Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed Campbell showed the team clips of Caleb pretending to go out of bounds, and made it clear that would result in the defense dropping him.

"He goes, 'If he does this, we're going to hit his a**. I already warned the refs, the refs know.' So, what happened in the game, I already know there's no flag. He about to go out of bounds. Came back in. Jack hit his ass," St. Brown explained on his podcast.

You can watch his full comments below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People might want to throw a fit about this situation, but they shouldn't. Williams was 100% in bounds, handn't give himself up and it was a clean legal hit from Jack Campbell on the Bears QB's lower body.

If Williams doesn't want to get hit, then he should get out of bounds before the defenders are close enough to make contact.

The same applies to any other runner. Instead, he tried to make it unclear if he was getting out or staying in, and Campbell blew him up.

It was a legal play, and Williams has nobody to blame but himself for taking the massive hit. Campbell watched the tape and knew what he wasn't going to allow Williams to do.

This situation is just another reminder that Dan Campbell is an outstanding coach. Next up for the Lions is Green Bay Thursday night. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.