Damar Hamlin Had No Patience For Technical Difficulties In ESPN Post-Game Interview

After advancing to the AFC Championship on Sunday, Damar Hamlin did not want to wait around for interviews. Incredible television unfolded as Scott Van Pelt — live on ESPN's SportsCenter — attempted to talk with the Buffalo Bills safety, but Hamlin couldn't hear him.

"Bro, they taking too long," Hamlin told a Bills staffer after Van Pelt tossed to him.

"Damar, it’s Scott. Can you hear me?" Van Pelt repeated over and over. "Hey Damar, it’s Scott Van Pelt. Can you hear me?"

"I don’t hear nobody, bro," Hamlin said. "I’m about to dip."

"Okie doke," Van Pelt replied, giving a thumbs up as he looked toward the camera. "He’s gonna dip. Good times."

Oof.

Technical difficulties aside, it was a great night for Hamlin and the Bills. Buffalo took down Baltimore in a 27-25 nail-biter in the Divisional Round. Hamlin led the team with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, and one sack in the win. The 26-year-old also forced a Lamar Jackson fumble that was picked up by linebacker Von Miller and returned 39 yards.

Buffalo will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

In case you were worried, Scott Van Pelt finally did get his interview with Damar Hamlin — about eight minutes later than originally scheduled.

"Scott, what’s up bro? How you doing?" Hamlin asked.

"I’m better now," Van Pelt replied. "Because I was trying to speak to you and there’s nothing more frustrating as somebody’s sitting here when the guy out there can’t hear me."

Glad they got that figured out.