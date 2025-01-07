Dallas Cowboys Smack Down Request By Bears To Interview HC Mike McCarthy

The Chicago Bears will have to shift gears and look elsewhere for their next head coach since the Dallas Cowboys have officially rejected their request to interview Mike McCarthy.

For the time being, the Bears will have to look beyond McCarthy, though they may get another shot at the coach in a few days ... unless a new deal is on the horizon in Dallas.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears went the unconventional route and requested permission from Dallas to interview the currently employed coach, Mike McCarthy, for their vacancy.

McCarthy's five-year deal with Dallas expires on Jan. 14, but Dallas is still tiptoeing between letting him walk or keeping him around.

McCarthy's regular-season record stands at 169–104–2.

The 5-12 Bears are looking for their next coach to elevate first-year QB Caleb Williams into a franchise player. Names like Giants OC Mike Kafka, Lions OC Ben Johnson and Lions DC Aaron Glenn are floating around the position, following a season where the Bears split with Matt Eberflus and plugged in assistant-turned-coordinator-turned-HC Thomas Brown.

Is McCarthy the Bears' best option in the HC free agency pool?

McCarthy's contract with Dallas expires next week, giving Chicago hope of possibly hiring McCarthy, should the Cowboys and coach not agree on a new deal.

McCarthy wants to stay in Dallas, and the Cowboys seemingly want him back despite a turbulent season at 7-10.

But with no contract in place for next season and beyond, could Mike McCarthy still end up in Chicago?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared committed to bringing back McCarthy.

Knowing a team like the Bears is heavily interested in a coach like McCarthy, Dallas may now face pressure to commit to the unpopular coach long-term.

