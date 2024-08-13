Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Become Most Valuable Sports Franchise At Over $10 Billion

The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl Championship since 1996, when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 during Super Bowl XXX.

But you couldn't tell from owner Jerry Jones' bank account as his football team is now the world's most valuable sports franchise in the world and the first to be worth over $10 BILLION. Damn, Jerry, leave some for the rest of us!

According to newly released financial figures from Sportico, ‘America’s Team' is still rolling in the dough with a valuation of over $10.32 billion. It didn't matter that last season the team collapsed yet again when it came to quarterback Dak Prescott leading the charge, as the NFC East winning team got bounced in the Wild Card round after losing to the Green Bay Packers. Instead, the Cowboys made a whopping $1.2 billion last year, 50% higher than the No. 2 ranked valuable franchise, Los Angeles Rams.

Rounding up the top 5 after the Cowboys are the Rams at a $7.79 billion valuation, the New York Giants who fell one spot to third overall at $7.3 billion, the New England Patriots at $7.31 billion and the San Francisco Giants at $6.86 billion.

COWBOYS FANS NOT HAPPY WITH JERRY JONES

I'm sure Jerry Jones is grinning from ear to ear this morning with news of just how much his Dallas Cowboys team is worth. He'll be able to brag about it and get congratulations from the rest of his wealthy friends when they go on yacht parties or whatever it is billionaires do.

But all that money isn't going to protect the 81-year-old Jones from an increasingly frustrated Cowboys fanbase. Jerry might be personally happy about his wealth, but the fans are only going to now use that against him and question why it's been three decades since they brought home the Lombardi Trophy. Put up or shut up, Jerry

It's been a pressure-packed offseason for Jerry and his Cowboys as the fanbase's demands for a title only increase. After a public contract dispute that eventually led to quarterback Dak Prescott not getting an extension, in recent days, All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has essentially been ghosted by Jones regarding a contract extension in what could lead to Lamb holding out this season.

As far as the most expensive franchises, the Cowboys still remain No. 1 followed by the Yankees at $7.1 billion, Warriors / Patriots at $7 billion, the Rams and then more NFL teams until you get to Spanish soccer club Real Madrid's valuation, a $6.07 which is good enough for 11th place, according to a Forbes analysis last year. By far, the NFL reigns supreme with the average team value up 15.4% to an astonishing $5.93 billion.

Keep that in mind the next time you spend hundreds of dollars to see a game live in person.