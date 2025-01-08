Cotton Bowl Ticket Prices Plummet: Weather, Travel Expenses Weighing On Minds Of Texas And Ohio State Fans?

If you were looking for a last-minute ticket to the Cotton Bowl on Friday night that will see Ohio State play Texas in the college football playoff semifinals, you might be in luck when it comes to purchasing a cheaper ticket.

When the matchup was first set between these two teams, fans from both schools were ecstatic about the opportunity to attend this game at AT&T Stadium in the Dallas area, and ticket prices reflected the magnitude of the game.

A chance to play for a national championship is on the line, and with Texas fans being able to make the easy trip to Dallas for the game, you would've thought that ticket prices would've held at the higher level they saw just five days ago.

But a lot can change in the span of just a few days, and we're starting to see that on the secondary ticket markets as we get closer to kickoff.

According to various different ticketing sites, it cost fans anywhere between $428 (Standing Room Only) to $511 for seats in the 400 section, which is the upper-deck. If you wanted to sit in the lower level, you had to make the decision of whether to attend the game, or pay your mortgage for the month. I'm kidding, but yes, they were high.

Here are the lowest ticket prices, as of Wednesday night.

TICKETMASTER: $125

STUBHUB: $111

VIVIDSEATS: $108

Now, we're dealing with a much cheaper situation. There are certainly a number of factors that could've led to this, but one of them was certainly the unknown weather situation for the DFW area on Friday, as a winter storm is scheduled to hit Thursday.

Are Weather, Travel Fatigue Weighing On The Minds Of Texas, Ohio State Fans?

Traversing the roads might not be on the agenda for some Texas fans, while it would most certainly cost a pretty penny for Ohio State fans to cancel their trip. So, I'm going to chalk this up to somewhere in the middle of ‘traveling fatigue,' ‘too many tickets,’ and the weather.

According to Ticketmaster, as of Tuesday night, you could now buy a ticket in section 422 for just $132, which is a very steep drop from the $428 just five days ago for ‘Standing Room Only.' I would imagine these prices continue to drop, unless a bunch of Texas fans, or just football fans, decide to start buying up an enormous amount of tickets to drive the price upwards again.

Honestly, we had this conversation last week. Fans have to spend a lot of money to watch their teams in-person during the college football playoff. After traveling to the Rose Bowl last week, Ohio State fans would then turnaround and spend money on attending the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. It's just too much in a short period of time.

The same can be said for the Orange Bowl, where Penn State and Notre Dame will play in the first semifinal game Thursday night.

We will see if the weather provides any sort of problem for getting to Friday's game, but it looks like you can watch the Buckeyes and Longhorns battle for a pretty cheap price.