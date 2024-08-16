Dale Murphy Says He Wants The MLB To Swing For The Fences To Create More Offense On 'The Ricky Cobb Show'

Ricky Cobb and former Atlanta Braves star Dale Murphy discussed how the MLB should approach its fight to increase offense on "The Ricky Cobb Show."

Cobb brought up the fact that in a recent game against the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays elected to walk slugger Aaron Judge with two outs and nobody on base in the second inning. While that might seem like a wise strategy given how good of a hitter Judge is, it does decrease the amount of offense you can get in a game.

Murphy noted that he believes that if the MLB should want to increase the amount of runs scored per game, then the league might have to implement another rule change.

"I think it is not in the spirit of the game, especially a walk in the second inning with nobody on. And I think the main thing baseball is looking at, let’s be honest, is offense. There’s not a sport in the world where they’re not trying to increase offense…It’s perceived as a more exciting game," Murphy said.

Murphy is right in saying that the MLB is trying to increase offense. Whether it’s bigger bases, runners in scoring position in extra innings, or a myriad of other changes, the game is creating more ways to get more runs across the plate.

The next debate seems to be how to handle intentional walks. While I don’t know how the MLB would address this issue, the league has done a good job at making significant changes to the game in order to make it better.

Murphy wants the MLB to do that again if it is to adjust how to enforce potential changes on intentional walks.

"My point is I want baseball to throw everything on the table, and if this is affecting the offense, or affecting what we’re trying to sell in Major League Baseball, it's not in the spirit of creating more offense," Murphy said. "All rule changes have tried to increase offense. I would look at it, and I would look at all possibilities of trying to limit the use of (intentional walks). But I think what baseball needs to do is take a serious look at everything and I think they’re doing (that)."