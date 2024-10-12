Dale Earnhardt Jr. Responds To Nasty NASCAR Rumor With Simple Message

Once again, Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks for all NASCAR fans as rumors of another dumb decision begin to swirl.

Man of the people. Raise hell, Praise Dale!

Junior took to his social media earlier this week and sent out a five-word tweet in response to the CW – which is taking over a handful of races next year – possibly having its broadcast team work remotely.

That's right … there's a nasty rumor out there that an actual NASCAR race will be called by folks … not at the actual track.

"I hope they do not," Junior said, leaving … nothing … up for interpretation:

Dale Jr. speaks for sane NASCAR fans

Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal broke the news Tuesday that the CW could make the move, and it was met with pretty much universal backlash from the NASCAR community.

Junior, not-so-shockingly, led the charge.

Nexstar Media Group’s The CW is considering having its NASCAR booth call some of its races next year remotely from NASCAR Studios in North Carolina, according to sources, amid a broader shift to the practice in the sports media industry." Stern wrote.

People familiar with the matter tell SBJ that among the things Nexstar and NASCAR are discussing is how many races Nexstar will work on with NASCAR to call remotely from NASCAR’s $53M, 58,000-square-foot production facility that it opened late last year outside Charlotte .

The CW will call at least some races from the track, one of the people said, but the sides are still hashing out specifics.

Wooooof. Not great.

Look, I've been pretty critical of NBC's new-look booth that debuted this summer when they took over races from FOX.

For starters, it no longer includes Dale Earnhardt Jr., who left the network late last year when his contract expired. He will join Amazon Prime's NASCAR team next summer.

There was also a rumor after Junior's departure that he left because NBC was also thinking about going remote for its races. Dale shot those rumors down, but it's interesting nonetheless given this new development.

While I haven't much enjoyed what's left of NBC's team – mainly new play-by-play man Leigh Diffey – it's at least on-site and at the track.

If the CW – the CW!!!! – goes remote next year for a handful of Xfinity races, I can't even imagine how choppy that could be. On some level, I'm almost rooting for it just for the #content.

But, as a NASCAR fan, I'm obviously against this. Not a great look, especially given that fans are gonna have a hard enough time as it is finding the CW to begin with.

If they actually DO find it, only to realize nobody is actually at the track, I'm guessing all hell will break loose.

Can't wait!