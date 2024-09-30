Ian Happ Buys Beers For All The Fans In Wrigley's Left Field Bleachers

Ian Happ is a man of the people.

In honor of the Chicago Cubs' last game of the season, the outfielder threw fans a baseball with a handful of $100 bills attached so they could buy beer. It was Happ's way of showing his appreciation for all the support from the left field bleachers at Wrigley Field in 2024.

One of the fans, Brad Douglass, shared a picture of the gift in an Instagram post.

"Happ just tossed this ball to us with some $$ to buy our section some drinks for the last game of the year!" he wrote. "What a guy! Cheers Ian!"

The Cubs wrapped up their season with an 83-78 overall record, missing the playoffs. They have not made the postseason since the 2020 season, but the fans at Wrigley are always loyal. This season, the Cubs finished sixth in the league in home attendance with an average of 35,949 fans.

Happ paid for the fans' drinks on Sunday, during the Cubs' 3-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The two-time Gold Glove recipient, who has been with the Cubs since 2017, autographed the ball and also wrote a message for the "bleacher bums": "Thanks for the support all season! Beers for the left field crew on me!"

This isn't the first time Happ has treated fans to a round of cold ones. In fact, he's known for regular gestures of kindness toward fans in Chicago — perhaps to keep the heckling to a minimum while he's standing out in left field.

Last year, he tied a $100 bill to a baseball and gave it to Cubs superfan "Bleacher Jeff."

"It's nice to feel like, 'Hey, these guys understand what we're doing and why we're doing it,'" Jeff said. "They're fans of us, too."