Cris Collinsworth Makes Questionable Claim About Vikings’ Sam Darnold

How ‘bout these late-night NFL commentators? Between Al Michaels on Thursday nights and Sunday Night Football's Cris Collinsworth, some of the slower primetime games have been a total slog to sit through. Michaels puts NFL audiences to sleep with his lethargic calls, and Collinsworth is known to babble.

On Sunday, Collinsworth dropped a highly questionable observation during a primetime matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts.

Complimenting the unlikely Vikings hero and quarterback Sam Darnold, Collinsworth stated that a premium quality of Darnold's is his "Midwestern" feel.

"He comes in the room. He feels very Midwestern," Collinsworth said to a national audience. Though well intended, Collinsworth's comment was wildly off the mark when it comes to Darnold.

WATCH:

CRIS COLLINSWORTH CALLS SAM DARNOLD ‘MIDWESTERN’

Darnold splashed on the scene as a QB for Southern California's Trojans. Between his time with the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and USC, the 27-year-old Darnold is a beach city kid through and through.

Collinsworth's schmoozing didn't land, though the praise for Darnold was well deserved.

Leading a resurgent campaign this year, Darnold continues to impress as Minnesota's QB1, leading the team to a 6-3 season start after Sunday's game. The Vikings beat the Colts, 21-13.

Darnold has completed 67.2 percent of his passes, throwing 14 touchdowns against five interceptions through nine games. He threw for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com

