Crazy Ex-NBA Coach George Karl Says USC Women's Basketball Star Can Play With Men

Someone should take George Karl's phone away because the former NBA coach is spewing nonsense on social media!

Karl is seemingly trying to catch the attention of star women's college basketball stars, and his latest target is USC's JuJu Watkins.

Watkins is a sensational scorer for the Lady Trojans and is eventually expected to be a star in the WNBA.

However, there's no chance in hell the 6-foot-2 hooper could ever compete with the athletic freaks playing in the NBA.

Karl, 73, hopped on X to sing JuJu Watkins' praises but took it a step out of bounds by saying she's ready to compete against the men of the NBA … and that she may be a better prospect than Caitlin Clark, now recognized as the best WNBA rookie of all time.

Somehow, not even one of the ‘winningest’ coaches in NBA history can grasp the reality of the differences between the men's and women's games.

"As good as Caitlin Clark is, I’m thinking Juju Watkins may even be better," Karl tweeted. "She looks to have the size, athleticism and talent to even compete in the NBA at some level!"

Uh … sure, George Karl.

To Watkins' credit, she currently holds the title of best lady baller in the NCAA. As far as the NBA goes, Watkins barely cracks 190 lbs., so imagining this lady baller trying to push around forwards or centers in a men's league is laughable.

Watkins is averaging 27.1 points for USC this season, adding 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

At best, Watkins would need to be a guard in the NBA. Granted, JuJu is more into scoring than facilitating the ball, so Caitlin Clark already holds an advantage as a guard in this hypothetical situation. Clark broke the WNBA's record for assists by a rookie, averaging 8.4 per game.

It's not JuJu's fault that George Karl is a nut.

And NBA fans agreed that Karl was off his rocker with his take.

"OK, someone hacked your account. There is no other explanation for this laughably awful take," one fan responded.

