'Harbaugh Bowl' Goes To Big Brother Ravens, Crazy Chargers Fan Makes A Big Return

John Harbaugh defeated his little brother Jim.

And the viral, crazy Chargers fan from last season made a huge return.

Monday Night Football's "Harbaugh Bowl" brawl between the Ravens and home-team Chargers ended with Baltimore winning, 30-23.

The Bolts' frantic fourth-quarter attempts to tie up the Ravens fell short because of dropped passes and penalties on the Chargers.

"I'd lay down my life for my brother, but I would not let him win a football game," Jim Harbaugh said before the game.

The brothers shook hands before the contest, and it was game on!

Big brother John and the Ravens fell in an early 10-0 hole. Quarterback Lamar Jackson answered in the second quarter, scoring 14 for the Ravens lead.

Once Baltimore regained the lead, they kept the gas going against LA's defense, in front of a home crowd at SoFi Stadium for a second consecutive night.

The Rams and Eagles played on the primetime stage on Sunday Night Football in Inglewood.

John Harbaugh improved to 3-0 against his younger brother. And Baltimore improved to 8-4. Jim's Chargers dropped to 7-4.

The Ravens and John Harbaugh famously beat Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Also, the crazy LA Chargers fan from the 2023-24 season made a big comeback.

Merrianne Do, the frenetic Chargers fan, became an NFL starlet last season. She returned to the spotlight on Monday, re-appearing during the fourth quarter.

Do's over-the-top reactions during a Week 6 face-off between the Cowboys and Chargers caught the attention of ESPN cameras.

The Chargers fan helped LA jump back into the NFL zeitgeist after she went viral. However, some fans questioned if the Chargers fan was a paid actor.

To Merrianne Do's credit, she's still going to Chargers games a year later (she's also a season ticket holder) and watching her Bolts fall short in primetime.

