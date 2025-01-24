Craig T. Neslon Recounts Singing The National Anthem At Lambeau Field On 'Hot Mic'

Actor Craig T. Nelson went on " Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow" to explain how he felt singing the national anthem at Lambeau Field.

Before the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Chicago Bears on January 5 , Nelson was given the honor of singing "The Star Spangled Banner" in front of thousands of fans at the NFL’s most iconic stadium. You would think that being put in such a high-pressure situation would have made the "Poltergeist" and "Coach" actor rather nervous.

However, the exact opposite was true.

"I can’t really explain it. I rehearsed a lot…the hotel (I was staging in) eventually asked me not to do it anymore. I was more intimidated and more in awe of where I was," Nelson said. Lambeau field, Green Bay Packers, that logo, the tradition, the myth, coming out of the tunnel to go onto the field. That same tunnel where Paul Horning came out of, and Vince (Lombardi), and Jerry Kramer, Boyd Dowler, Bart Starr."

He attended the game in large part because the crew for his upcoming film, " Green and Gold ," was shooting a tailgating scene in the parking lot. The movie focuses on the story of a Wisconsin man trying to save his dairy farm, and using a Packers Super Bowl to help his cause.

But the movie was certainly not on his mind as he sang. Nelson said it was all he could do to adequately take in the scene surrounding him.

"You’ve got these screaming human beings in the stands and they’re on these aluminum benches and its nine degrees and they’re packed in, and it's like you only need one coat because you're so close together you could share a coat. It’s so much fun," Nelson said.

Another thing that shocked the acting legend was how much older - excuse me, experienced - he was than the Packers players themselves.

"I wanted to be on the sideline and meet the players so I was going up to a few of the guys and looking through the facemasks (of some of these guys)...and I kept thinking, these guys are so young. They're 22-24 years old. It was like a dream, I didn’t have time to be nervous," Nelson said.

"Green and Gold" will debut on Jan. 31.