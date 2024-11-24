Dallas' KaVontae Turpin’s Amazing Spin Cycle TD Sparks Wild Finish in Cowboys-Commanders Showdown

Week 12's divisional face-off between the Cowboys and the Commanders was a strong candidate for the best ending to an NFL game this season. 

One after another, bizarre plays (i.e., touchdowns) broke out in the final three minutes of regulation.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 24: CeeDee Lamb #88 and KaVontae Turpin #9 of the Dallas Cowboys react after Turpin returned a kickoff for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Four touchdowns were scored in that closing span, starting with a Commanders TD scored by Zach Ertz. 

On the kickoff, Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returned a flashy TD, pulling off moves seen only in Madden to give Dallas the momentum. 

The 5-foot-9 return specialist bobbled the kickoff then hit a nifty spin move to find a lane and travel 99 yards for a Dallas TD. Turpin's score gave Dallas a 27-17 lead, but the game wasn't over yet.

WATCH:

ESPN's Next Gen Stats relayed that Turpin reached a top speed of 21.35 mph on his 99-yard kick return touchdown. 

On the following possession, the Washington Commanders responded with an Austin Seibert 51-yard field goal. The momentum shifted in favor of the Commanders after Washington scored again with an 86-yard touchdown catch and run by Terry McLaurin.

Washington seemed poised to tie the game, but Seibert added another twist with a missed PAT kick.

Down 27-26, the Commanders kicked it onside, which fans expected Dallas to recover to run out the clock. 

Instead, adding to an already hectic ending, Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas scooped the one-hop ball and ran 43 yards to score and bury the Commanders.

Three-quarters of modest action was quickly made up with the wild ending to this Week 12 face-off. Dallas won, 34-26.

Reactions to Wild Cowboys-Commanders Ending:

Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick - living in Southern California.

All about Jeopardy, sports, Thai food, Jiu-Jitsu, faith. I've watched every movie, ever. (@alejandroaveela, via X)