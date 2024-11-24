Dallas' KaVontae Turpin’s Amazing Spin Cycle TD Sparks Wild Finish in Cowboys-Commanders Showdown

Week 12's divisional face-off between the Cowboys and the Commanders was a strong candidate for the best ending to an NFL game this season.

One after another, bizarre plays (i.e., touchdowns) broke out in the final three minutes of regulation.

Four touchdowns were scored in that closing span, starting with a Commanders TD scored by Zach Ertz.

On the kickoff, Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returned a flashy TD, pulling off moves seen only in Madden to give Dallas the momentum.

The 5-foot-9 return specialist bobbled the kickoff then hit a nifty spin move to find a lane and travel 99 yards for a Dallas TD. Turpin's score gave Dallas a 27-17 lead, but the game wasn't over yet.

ESPN's Next Gen Stats relayed that Turpin reached a top speed of 21.35 mph on his 99-yard kick return touchdown.

On the following possession, the Washington Commanders responded with an Austin Seibert 51-yard field goal. The momentum shifted in favor of the Commanders after Washington scored again with an 86-yard touchdown catch and run by Terry McLaurin.

Washington seemed poised to tie the game, but Seibert added another twist with a missed PAT kick.

Down 27-26, the Commanders kicked it onside, which fans expected Dallas to recover to run out the clock.

Instead, adding to an already hectic ending, Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas scooped the one-hop ball and ran 43 yards to score and bury the Commanders.

Three-quarters of modest action was quickly made up with the wild ending to this Week 12 face-off. Dallas won, 34-26.

Reactions to Wild Cowboys-Commanders Ending:

