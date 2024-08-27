Cowboys Show Interest In Four-Time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook As RB Room Remains In Shambles

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to check everything off their To-Do List but sign Dak Prescott to an extension.

When it comes to filling up their empty backfield, the Cowboys are showing interest in adding a four-time Pro Bowl running back to the mix.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Cowboys scheduled to meet with 29-year-old free agent, Dalvin Cook. Cook reportedly traveled to Dallas on Monday.

Dallas Cowboys, Dalvin Cook (Nervously) Optimistic on Partnership

If both sides reach an agreement, Dalvin Cook may face a new shot at redemption in Dallas. According to Pelissero, Cook has been exhibiting great mobility and strength in his workout videos on social media, and he adds that both parties are optimistic about a deal.

The former Minnesota Vikings RB had significant appeal as an elite runner until the 2022 season, concurrent to Cook's fight for a new contract. Minnesota eventually released Cook over the contract disputes.

Cook landed with the New York Jets in 2023 for a months-long tenure, ending with fans questioning if Cook had already hit the ‘dog days.’

In 15 appearances for the Jets, Cook tallied 214 yards on 67 carries, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. Cook and the Jets split in January 2024. He ended up in Baltimore for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role, rushing for 23 yards on eight carries in a Ravens playoff win against the Houston Texans.

Cook, a guy who rushed for four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Minnesota (adding 46 total touchdowns), played like the shell of his glory days after leaving the Vikes.

A free agent weeks away from the start of the season, Cook's best chance for a viable role may be in Dallas, where a diminished Ezekiel Elliott returns to the starter's role and Rico Dowdle is slated to follow as RB2.

A backfield in that state could certainly benefit from Dalvin Cook, or 80 percent of him, which is already more than most people see left.

Fantasy Take: Dalvin Cook, circa 2024

As for the fantasy spin, Cook may be worth stashing on a bench in a deep 10-to-12-team league.

(Does Dalvin Cook have any gas left in the tank? (Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Stashing Cook, at this point, bears more potential for payoff than waiting on Xavier Legette to take off in Carolina or holding Kendre Miller until better days arrive for New Orleans' backfield.

Consider Dalvin's fantasy upside in the Rachaad White range.

In related news, the Cowboys agreed to a four-year contract worth $136 million with wideout CeeDee Lamb on Monday.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela