Cowboys Show Interest In Four-Time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook As RB Room Remains In Shambles

Published|Updated

The Dallas Cowboys are ready to check everything off their To-Do List but sign Dak Prescott to an extension. 

When it comes to filling up their empty backfield, the Cowboys are showing interest in adding a four-time Pro Bowl running back to the mix.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Cowboys scheduled to meet with 29-year-old free agent, Dalvin Cook. Cook reportedly traveled to Dallas on Monday.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys, Dalvin Cook (Nervously) Optimistic on Partnership

If both sides reach an agreement, Dalvin Cook may face a new shot at redemption in Dallas. According to Pelissero, Cook has been exhibiting great mobility and strength in his workout videos on social media, and he adds that both parties are optimistic about a deal.

The former Minnesota Vikings RB had significant appeal as an elite runner until the 2022 season, concurrent to Cook's fight for a new contract. Minnesota eventually released Cook over the contract disputes. 

Cook landed with the New York Jets in 2023 for a months-long tenure, ending with fans questioning if Cook had already hit the ‘dog days.’ 

In 15 appearances for the Jets, Cook tallied 214 yards on 67 carries, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. Cook and the Jets split in January 2024. He ended up in Baltimore for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role, rushing for 23 yards on eight carries in a Ravens playoff win against the Houston Texans.

Cook, a guy who rushed for four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in Minnesota (adding 46 total touchdowns), played like the shell of his glory days after leaving the Vikes.

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 28:  Baltimore Ravens running back Dalvin Cook (31) warms up prior to the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on January 28, 2024 at M&amp;T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.  (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A free agent weeks away from the start of the season, Cook's best chance for a viable role may be in Dallas, where a diminished Ezekiel Elliott returns to the starter's role and Rico Dowdle is slated to follow as RB2. 

Dalvin Cook visiting Jets

Running back Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

A backfield in that state could certainly benefit from Dalvin Cook, or 80 percent of him, which is already more than most people see left.

Fantasy Take: Dalvin Cook, circa 2024

As for the fantasy spin, Cook may be worth stashing on a bench in a deep 10-to-12-team league. 

(Does Dalvin Cook have any gas left in the tank? (Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Stashing Cook, at this point, bears more potential for payoff than waiting on Xavier Legette to take off in Carolina or holding Kendre Miller until better days arrive for New Orleans' backfield. 

Consider Dalvin's fantasy upside in the Rachaad White range.

OXNARD, CA - JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) stands on the field during the team's training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024 in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In related news, the Cowboys agreed to a four-year contract worth $136 million with wideout CeeDee Lamb on Monday.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela