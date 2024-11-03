Cowboys Make Ezekiel Elliott Healthy Scratch After Missing Team Meeting

The return of Ezekiel Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys is not going well.

The former All-Pro running back did not make the trip to Atlanta with the team this weekend and will miss the game for disciplinary reasons. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Elliott has been "distracted" this season — showing up late to practices and meetings. He's also reportedly missed three team meetings, including one on Friday, which was "the final straw."

Running back Dalvin Cook was elevated from the practice squad for the second consecutive week and will serve as the backup to Rico Dowdle.

Elliott spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cowboys before a one-year stint with the New England Patriots in 2023. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to Dallas this offseason on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, but his role has been limited so far.

Through seven games this season, Elliott is averaging a career-worst 3.1 yards per carry with 149 yards on 48 attempts and just two rushing touchdowns. The 3-4 Cowboys have the NFL's worst running game, averaging just 74 yards per game on the ground.

Last month, Elliott complained about his playing time, reportedly saying he was "dumbfounded" by his lack of carries.

"It’s definitely a little different, but keep your head down," Elliott told reporters earlier this week. "I just focus on being a good teammate. I’ve been focusing on continuing to help lead this team, and I’m not making it about me, it’s about this football team [winning]."

Still, owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly defended the Cowboys' decision to sign Elliott — instead of a more expensive Derrick Henry — and chalked up his lack of production to "saving him" for the playoffs.

Now, it's obvious there's something else going on.