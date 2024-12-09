Cowboys Cheerleader Dating Bengals Kicker Cade York Shares Sweet, Viral Moment on 'Monday Night Football'

Cade York seems to be winning off the football field.

Starting as the Cincinnati Bengals' placekicker Monday night in place of the injured Evan McPherson, NFL kicker Cade York prepared to be hurled into the spotlight for Week 14's Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

York had a unique connection to the game. His girlfriend, Zoe Dale, happens to be a cheerleader for the Cowboys. So when Cade York completed his first kick for the Bengals, Dale was cheering on the Cowboys' sidelines, but she wasn't cheering for Dallas.

Zoe Dale's reaction was a surprisingly tender moment wrapped into a primetime NFL game ... (grab the Kleenex)

The Cowboys cheerleader looked beyond relieved, seemingly holding her breath until York's routine extra point kick went through — tying the score, 7-7. "Praise God," Dale was heard saying on the ESPN broadcast.

Cade York signed with the Bengals at the eleventh hour. The journeyman kicker shared his account of signing with Cincy to replace McPherson and shared a personal update regarding Zoe Dale's recent baptism (relayed by CBS Sports).

"She got baptized on Sunday. So it was awesome getting to do that, and all her teammates got to come watch," York said.

"And then, literally, the next day I get a call that I'm going to work out for the Bengals, and they're playing on Monday, and I was like, 'Well, Zoe, I will see you at home no matter what.' So yeah, it's pretty cool."

The Bengals carried that positive start to a 17-10 lead at halftime.

"She's going to be cheering for me," York added.

