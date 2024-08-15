Cowboys Player Pulls Scumbag Move On Rams Staffer: VIDEO

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Albert Huggins kicked off some fireworks during a Wednesday joint practice with the Rams.

Joint practices in the NFL always seem to cause issues, and this August hasn't been any different. There has been a steady stream of fights and words being exchanged.

However, the issues usually stay between guys on the field. Huggins decided to target a Rams staffer, and it resulted in plenty of f-bombs flying.

Albert Huggins shoves Rams staffer.

Huggins was going through a drill against a Rams offensive lineman when he decided to shove a young Los Angeles staffer for seemingly no reason at all.

The Cowboys defensive lineman had plenty of time to pull back. That's not what he did. He clearly extended his arms in a shoving motion and tossed the staffer, who obviously wasn't wearing pads, to the ground.

You can watch the scumbag move unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Huggins was eventually led off the field after his clown behavior, and hit the Rams with the middle Finger as he was taken away, according to Saad Yousuf.

The many f-bombs that flew from the Rams players after their staffer was dropped were 100% justified. Huggins is lucky an all-out melee didn't start.

It would have been more than justified in order to back up the staffer who Huggins decided to shove to the ground. Clown behavior. There's really no other way to say it.

The staffer looks like he's in his early 20s and might weigh 170 pounds soaking wet. An NFL player in pads decided to hit him like he was part of the drill.

Does Huggins think that makes him look tough? It doesn't. Attacking someone who can't defend themselves is a cowardly move.

It would have been one thing if Huggins had tried to pull back and ran into the staffer because it was avoidable. Does that look like what happened to you? It certainly doesn't to me. The fact he extended his arms tells you everything you need to know. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.