Could Daniel Ricciardo Be Out Of A Job After This Weekend? No One Really Seems To Know For Some Reason

Formula 1 is in Singapore this weekend for what is widely regarded as the most physically demanding race on the calendar (although, I think Qatar may have something to say about that after drivers battled dehydration and Esteban Ocon even finished the race after puking in his helmet), but there's a lot of attention surrounding Visa Cash App RB.

More specifically, people are curious about who will be in one of their cars in about a month for the United States Grand Prix.

This is because there's been a huge surge in rumors that the Red Bull-owned team will swap out veteran Daniel Ricciardo in favor of promising youngster Liam Lawson.

But here's the thing: no one seems to know what's going on with this, and if they do, they're keeping quiet.

"Honestly, it's still, so many things are up in the air," Ricciardo told the media on Thursday. "Let's see how the weekend goes. Obviously, I'm going to give it all I can, as I have. There's always something to fight for. We'll see what happens. Try to get the thing on the podium, that's my plan."

Could Lawson Finish Out The Season At RB?

RB has yet to confirm a driver to race alongside Yuki Tsunoda for next season, but Liam Lawson has always been in the running for that seat. He stepped in for Ricciardo last season when the team was known as AlphaTauri, and did a great job.

Things are getting especially interesting because of a reported clause in Lawson's contract with Red Bull. According to ESPN's Nate Saunders, multiple sources have confirmed that Lawson's deal has a clause that states that Red Bull has to give him a seat at either of their teams if it can't find him a drive with another team by September 15.

That date — which was the day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix — has obviously come and gone.

There's a lot of uncertainty about what Red Bull will decide and whether or not it will make a change in season, something it has had no problem doing in the past. Ricciardo got his current seat mid-season when he was called in to replace struggling rookie Nyck de Vries.

Who knows what will happen through the rest of the season, but I think we will absolutely see Lawson partnering with Tsunoda next season. He's incredibly talented and there's a reason Red Bull has made sure to keep him on the payroll even when it didn't have a seat for him.

But when that will happen?

Who knows?