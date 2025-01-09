Cotton Bowl Between Ohio State And Texas Is The DEI Matchup Liberal Dreams Are Made Of

Friday's Cotton Bowl matchup between Ohio State and Texas isn't just an incredibly intriguing one for college football fans around the country; it's also a legitimate fever dream for liberal politicians and their obsessive and forceful push for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in every facet of life.

The Buckeyes and Longhorns aren't just accepting millions of dollars from liberal U.S. politicians to push their agenda, either. Findings from a new OpenTheBooks investigation show other countries have their fingers all over the situation as well.

Ohio State and Texas, both taxpayer-funded universities, have spent millions paying the salaries of DEI bureaucrats while also accepting millions more from Saudi Arabia and China to adhere to and promote the race-obsessed, nonsensical, and anti-American agenda.

Texas' 2023 payroll revealed that the university's Division of Diversity and Community Engagement office employed 93 people with another 23 staff members in other DEI roles, according to the findings. The combined salaries of those 116 employees cost Texas nearly $9.8 million.

The investigation discovered that Texas' highest-paid DEI official in 2023 made $439,320, and another 28 employees earned more than $100,000.

What makes the situation in Austin even more ridiculous is that a law was passed in Texas in 2023 that banned DEI in higher education, which led the university to think outside the box and led them to rebrand the DEI office to the Division of Campus and Community Engagement. The American-Statesman reported that close to 60 DEI employees were fired after the office was renamed.

The OpenTheBooks report stated that Texas brought in billions of taxpayer dollars from 2020 onward to study DEI topics. This included receiving a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to study "cisheteronormativity, the societal belief that everyone is cisgender and heterosexual."

The school also reportedly accepted $25.3 million from China and $19.7 million from Saudi Arabia since 2013.

While Texas' DEI payroll of nearly $9.8 million is a big number, Ohio State bested the Longhorns by a significant margin in the battle of which school could appease more to the left.

A December report cited by the Daily Caller revealed that Ohio State was paying $13.3 million for the DEI salaries of 201 staff members.

The Buckeyes were forking over a bigger chunk of change and employing more DEI employees than Texas, but didn't get too greedy in the ‘accepting of funds from foreign countries department’ while reportedly accepting $15.8 million from China and $7.7 million from the Saudis.

One of Texas' huge grants focused on cisgender ideology, but Ohio State was reportedly awarded a federal grant went towards funding a program that provides "16-18-year-old girls and nonbinary individuals with immersive, hands-on experiences in the geosciences, combined with elements of artistic expression and technical rock climbing" in the Rocky Mountains.

Accepting a few hundred thousand, maybe even a couple million dollars from foreign countries via grants and whatnot wouldn't necessarily be a cause to sound the alarm.

Taking in more than $20 million from two of the most influential countries that also happen to have deplorable human rights records with polar opposite cultures to the United States paints a pretty clear, and disturbing picture.

Anyone paying an iota of attention already knew this, but other countries have been influencing American minds, specifically young minds, and these cold-hard numbers show just how far they are willing to go and just how weak a spine even some of the biggest institutions in the nation have.