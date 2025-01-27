Former UFC Star Conor McGregor Slams 'Criminal' Actions of Hamas Supporters

Polarizing UFC fighter Conor McGregor took a strong, common-sense approach toward dealing with pro-Hamas supporters.

McGregor is particularly calling out pro-Hamas supporters demonstrating in his native Ireland, something Conor takes major issue with.

Footage on social media showing activists waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags prompted McGregor to respond. He declared that supporting a terrorist organization on Irish soil demands criminal punishment.

"To raise the flag of a terrorist organization on Irish soil must become a major crime in the eyes of our state. It will not be tolerated nor lauded!" McGregor posted on X early Sunday.

"Raise a country flag, off your own person, and off of government buildings, yes, no problem. Raise the flag of radicalized terror organizations off of the same… Big problem."

In recent years, the American media has been rife with anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian rhetoric, especially in the aftermath of Hamas' brutal attack on Israel.

McGregor has fought back against all pro-Hamas campaigning.

The timing of McGregor's social media post was also interpreted as a shot at his rival Nurmagomedov boys, who have been vocal over their support for Palestine.

Usman Nurmagomedov fought in a Bellator championship bout hosted in Dubai recently, with shots aimed at Conor pertaining to Ireland's pro-Hamas demonstrators.

"I want to say one thing. The tension started with my side and the other guy (McGregor) before our fight," Nurmagomedov said.

"But don’t forget: Ireland is one of the biggest supporters of Palestine in the world! We love you! You and your government! We’re only rivals in the ring. MMA is about respect. We love you guys for supporting our brothers in Palestine."

Like many Americans, McGregor has also been witness to the uptick in anti-Semitism since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

McGregor once bashed Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar after the PM depicted a victim kidnapped by Hamas as "lost" rather than highlighting the real actions of the terrorist organization.

"An evil terrorist organization abducted her," McGregor wrote in response to Varadkar's comments on the abducted Israeli citizen.

"What is with you and your government and your [sic] paid for media affiliates constantly down playing / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children. You are a disgrace. The day after a stabbing of children in Ireland, NOT ONE PAPER HAD IT ON THEIR FRONT COVER. We will not forget."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela