Connor Stalions Savagely Roasts Ohio State After Brutal Loss To Michigan

Lots of Michigan fans were dancing on the grave of the Ohio State Buckeyes after they lost to the Wolverines, including one (in)famous former member of the Michigan program.

We all know the name Connor Stalions by now, and how he spearheaded an elaborate multi-year sign-stealing scandal for the Wolverines from 2021-2023. During his tenure, he helped orchestrate two wins against Ohio State that, while recognized as Michigan wins, will always have an asterisk next to them.

However, he was let go during the 2023 campaign and is not with Michigan in any capacity this year. But even without Stalions, the Maize n’ Blue are still finding ways to beat the Scarlet and Gray.

Even though he couldn’t be in Columbus for the game (Ohio State has banned him from the stadium), Stalions was taking the experience in as best as he could. He was watching the year’s edition of "The Game" at a restaurant with former Wolverines offensive tackle Trent Jones, and let Buckeyes fans hear it after an embarrassing loss.

That is an absolutely brutal roast. Are the optics a little bad, considering that he gave Michigan an unfair advantage in the 2021 and 2022? Yes. But does he still have a right to do it, given that he is still a Michigan supporter? Also yes.

If Ohio State wants reactions like this to stop, it’ll have to start beating its archrivals. But the Buckeyes will have to wait at least another year to do that.