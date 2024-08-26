New Connor Stalions Footage Surfaces, Raises More Questions: WATCH

It appears Connor Stalions might not have just been randomly standing on CMU's sideline simply observing.

The NCAA determined that Stalions was the mysterious man on CMU's sideline during an early season game against Michigan State in 2023.

A photo later surfaced once the cheating scandal was blown wide open that appeared to indicate the former Michigan staffer was in a disguise for the game.

What was he doing on the sideline of a different team in disguise and with a team pass? That remains unknown as Stalions refused to cooperate with the investigation.

More Connor Stalions footage surfaces

A new video might provide some new details. Justin Spiro shared footage Sunday from the game that appears to show Stalions speaking with a coach prior to a crucial fourth down.

Previously, it was believed Stalions was lurking in the background simply observing. This video indicates that he was actually right up on the sideline speaking with at least one staffer prior to a fourth down play.

You can watch the intriguing footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, what do we have here? What do we have here, folks? Why is Connor Stalions up on the sideline speaking with a coach prior to a fourth down play? Being in disguise and sneaking onto the sideline was weird (and also hilarious) all by itself.

However, I'm not sure how this can be explained away. Coaches and staffers don't just talk to random people during a game. It's supposed to be a pretty controlled atmosphere.

Yet, here's video that definitely appears to show Stalions saying something right at the front of the sideline. Very strange, indeed.

The good news is Netflix is dropping a documentary on this Tuesday. College football fans will finally be able to hear it from the man himself. I can't wait to watch. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.