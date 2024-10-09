Connor Stalions Makes Shocking Confession Involving Ohio State

Connor Stalions allegedly helped feed Ohio State information to beat Michigan State in 2021.

Stalions has started to go more public since leaving the Michigan Wolverines once his massive sign stealing cheating operation was blown wide open.

There was a fascinating Netflix documentary released about Stalions (known as CIA Stalions to some), and the dude's brain is nothing short of fascinating. There's not a thing he wouldn't do to help the Wolverines.

That includes helping the Buckeyes when necessary.

Connor Stalions says he gave stolen signs to Ohio State.

Stalions claimed in an interview on "Bussin' With The Boys" that he secretly got Michigan State's signals to Michigan's bitter rival in 2021 to make sure a three-way tie didn't happen.

Stalions said the following during his appearance on "Bussin' With The Boys":

"I gave Michigan State's signals to a buddy of mine, and said, hey, I changed all the logos. I made it look like it came from a different school. I don't want to give Ohio State something from Michigan. They might not use it. Who knows, but we need Ohio State to win. And I know they steal the crap out of defensive signals. So, here you go. I gave it to a buddy who may have given it to a buddy who then gave it to Ohio State…I'm sure they probably already had them, but it just confirmed everything."

You can watch Stalions break it down in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The saga with Stalions continues to be one of the most intriguing scandals in college sports history. The Buckeyes ended up beating the Spartans 56-7.

Now, might they have won anyway without MSU's stolen signals *allegedly* being shuffled over through a couple people? It's very possible, but the fact Connor Stalions says he gave stolen signals to Michigan's biggest rival in order to help the Wolverines not end up in a tie is nothing short of awesome.

This man is a content machine, and he clearly has plenty of stories to tell.

I can't wait to hear what other stories Stalions might have now that the mask is off. I'm sure this isn't the last we've heard from him. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.