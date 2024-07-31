Fans Wasted No Time Commemorating Jackson Holliday's First Career Grand Slam

I'm a sucker for any time a place has some kind "On this spot, ____ happened." I don't know why, the payoff for standing in those spots is never that big. Still, it didn't stop me from standing on the spot where Teddy Roosevelt gave a speech to dedicate the Pennsylvania State Capitol building in 1906 while I was on a fourth-grade field trip.

But I've never seen a marker like that thrown up as quickly as Baltimore Orioles fans did to commemorate Jackson Holliday's first-career homer run, which just so happened to be a grand slam.

The 20-year-old son of former Major Leaguer Matt Holiday has spent most of this season with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate the Norfolk Tides, but was called up to the Big Leagues earlier this week for the first time since April.

Well, he's making the most of it because Holliday crushed a moonshot to right field that landed out on the street in the Orioles' 9-3 thumping of the Toronto Blue Jays.

That ball left in a hurry and landed on Eutaw Street, where fans quickly erected one of those makeshift markers that I'm so into for some reason.

Very cool. Who knows if it'll be made permanent or not, but nice to know that others care about spot markers as much as I do.

But that wasn't the only thing cool about Holliday's maiden homer. Obviously, someone wound up with the ball, and it turns out that that was a pair of father and son Orioles fans.

They clearly understood that this might be something that Holiday would like to have, and they had a great moment with him while handing the ball over to the guy who hit it.

Damn, that's a cool moment. Awesome to see the fan and his son really seeing the big picture and doing the right thing.

Hopefully, one day, someone returns the favor when his son blasts his first Big League home run.