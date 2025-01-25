Commanders Zach Ertz Talks Facing The Philadelphia Eagles In The NFC Championship

We've reached the NFL's conference championship weekend, and there is no shortage of storylines in both the AFC and the NFC.

Of course, the rivalry between the Bills and Chiefs is probably going to snag some headlines, but on the NFC side of the equation, you've got two NFC East rivals battling it out. One team we may have somewhat expected in the Philadelphia Eagles, and another team that could have been the biggest surprise of the season in the Washington Commanders.

But there's a fun subplot in the Eagles-Commanders matchup and that is that Washington tight end Zach Ertz will be facing his old team with a Super Bowl appearance on the line.

Ertz spent the first 8-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Birds and was part of the team that won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots back in 2018.

"When the whistle blows, it’s not going to be about the nine years that I had there; it’s going to be about trying to make as many plays for this team as possible," Ertz said ahead of the game, per the Associated Press. "But I’m not going out there with a chip on my shoulder or trying to prove to people X, Y, or Z. I’m just trying to go out there and be the best version of myself."

Really? You wouldn't want to go out and drop the game of your life on your old team to let them know what they were missing when they shipped you off to the desert back in 2020?

That's got to be on his mind a little bit, right?

Ertz has undergone a career rejuvenation in Washington after several seasons in Arizona alongside current Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and has been a big part of the team's offense along with the monster rookie debut of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

We'll see if Washington can continue its stunning season with a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.