Commanders' Zach Ertz Suffers Concussion Immediately Following Incredible Catch

They say "no good deed goes unpunished" and Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz learned that the hard way on Sunday afternoon against the New Orleans Saints.

Ertz made an unbelievable one-handed catch over the middle field and turned it into a 19-yard gain that set up one of Washington's two first-half touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Ertz, though, the tackle that came after the catch led the veteran tight end to slam his head on the turf.

Ertz immediately went into the blue medical tent, and trainers escorted him to the locker room shortly thereafter.

The team initially said he was questionable to return, but ruled him out with a concussion during halftime.

It's a tough blow for both Ertz and the Washington Commanders, who lean on the veteran for his leadership in an offense led by rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.

While Ertz certainly isn't the player he once was in his younger years with the Philadelphia Eagles, he provided a nice outlet for Daniels.

He entered Sunday with over 50 catches this season for just over 500 yards and had two catches for 25 yards prior to exiting with a head injury.

It's the third concussion in Ertz' NFL career, but first since 2017. Hopefully, he doesn't suffer any lasting effects from another head injury.

A win on Sunday moves Washington to 9-5 on the season, and they currently occupy one of three Wild Card spots in the NFC.

Plus, they could theoretically still win the NFC East, though they'll need a little bit of help from the Philadelphia Eagles. Those two teams face each other in a massive showdown in Week 16.

We'll have to wait and see if Zach Ertz is able to return for that big game against his former team.