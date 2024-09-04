Commanders Suspend Content VP After He Was Caught On Hidden Camera Ripping Players, Fans, NFL, Even Own Job

You've probably never heard of Rael Enteen, despite the fact he's the vice president of content for the Washington Commanders.

Well, he'll probably soon be the former vice president of content for the Commanders by the time his thoughts, relayed in an undercover video, are reviewed by the NFL team.

Enteen is currently suspended and under an internal investigation by his employer because he was apparently caught in an undercover video by OMG (O'Keefe Media Group) disparaging the team's players, fans, and even the club's approach to disseminating information to fans.

Commanders VP Says Players Homophobic

On the video, Enteen appears to say black players are "homophobic."

"Over 50 percent of our roster is either white religious and God says, '(expletive) the gays," Enteen said. "Another big chunk is very low-income African-American that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic."

Yeah, good luck letting Enteen around players in the future, Commanders.

This is probably an NFL career-ender for the VP, who has worked for both the Commanders and New York Jets.

Distaste For Players, Fans

Enteen was interviewed twice under the pretext of it being a date. Both dates or interviews occur over a meal.

And in those undercover interviews, Enteen appears to show continued distaste for players.

He said as players "get their heads knocked around a bunch of times, they're more susceptible to stupid conspiracy theories."

He also calls some players "dumb as all hell."

Enteen apparently doesn't have a high regard for NFL fans – you know, the people that ultimately drive ratings and attention in the sport that pays his salary.

"Most NFL fans are high school educated alcoholics," he said.

And Enteen cites the fact there are fights in the stands and the volume of beer sales is high as proof of his opinion.

NFL Social Justice ‘Performative’

Enteen also criticizes the NFL's social justice initiatives as "performative." He adds that the NFL stands on those initiatives "for the sake of public perception."

This Enteen guy appears to be an equal-opportunity critic. He called commissioner Roger Goodell a "puppet," which begs the question, whose puppet?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Enteen believes.

Jones "really runs the NFL," despite, Enteen shares with his date, inherent prejudices which have never been proven.

"I think he hates gay people and black people," Enteen says on the hidden camera.

Lordy.

Did he miss anyone? No.

Enteen also ripped his own job as part of the team's internal media arm. He called it "state-run media."

Piss On You And Call It Rain

And then he shared information of an incident from the 2021 regular-season opener in which pipes leaked sewage on fans at FedEx Field. Fans obviously complained bitterly.

The then-Washington Football Team responded by saying the leak was rainwater.

The WFT literally pissed on its fans and called it rain.

We know this because, amid the candor of this undercover date, Enteen tells a different tale of the episode.

"We had pipes leaking sewage on our fans in the middle of a game and I have to put out a social post saying, like, it wasn't sewage water," Enteen said. "That is state-run media."