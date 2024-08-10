Commanders Jayden Daniels' First Completion At The NFL Level Is A Gem

I feel like we need to start with the requisite preseason disclaimer: it is just the preseason.

But highlights are highlights and Jayden Daniels just gave us a good one with his first completion upon seeing some NFL action.

The former LSU signal caller, Heisman Trophy winner, and second-overall pick hit the field with the Washington Commanders as they opened their preseason slate against the New York Jets.

Daniels' first pass attempt was incomplete, but that must just have been to get dialed in because his second pass on third-and-6 was a jaw-dropper to Dyami Brown on the sideline for a 42-yard gain.

I've seen that before. That's my sweet spot in College Football 25. Hit the wideout along the sideline. A good portion of the time it works every time.

That drive ended with Daniels scoring an easy walk-in touchdown, but there was something pretty impressive about that big gain with his arm, and that's the fact that he called an audible to set it up.

"He made a check mid-play," Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said, per The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. "It turned out to be a big gain. … We bunkered down and really went in there. He was calm and collected, which is what you want to see, and it was really impressive."

Again, it's only the preseason. You've got plenty of guys trying to make their way onto the roster so the Jets secondary may not be as robust as it will come September (or maybe it is, who knows?).

Daniels went 2-for-3 passing for 42 yards. Marcus Mariota completed his only passing attempt of the day for 6 yards, but most of the day featured either Sam Hartman or Jeff Driskell under center as the Commanders came up short against the Jets to lose, 20-17.