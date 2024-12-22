Commanders Get Away With Blatant False Start On Game-Winning TD Against Eagles

The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on a last-second touchdown Sunday, but they probably shouldn’t have.

It had nothing to do with the touchdown itself, Jayden Daniels threw an absolute dart to Jamison Crowder in traffic to give the Commanders a 34-33 lead with 6 ticks left on the clock (the 2-point conversion was also successful). The play was good, but it probably - scratch that, definitely - shouldn’t have counted.

If you look at this video, you’ll see that right tackle Cornelius Lucas gets in a step and a half out of his stance before Daniels got the ball in his hand. Yet somehow, the referee lined up on the line of scrimmage (who is supposed to be looking for these things) missed it.

Look at the video to see just how blatant of a miss this was.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I agree with the Eagles fan here. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more obvious missed false start this season than that one.

Daniels got another win under his belt, the dude is electric to watch and I can’t wait to see how his career unfolds.

But at the same time, these refs have got to clean it up. I know that the Chiefs weren’t playing, but that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t have thrown a flag in a crucial moment of the game.

That ref needs to do better.