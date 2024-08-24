Commanders To Build Sean Taylor Statue (A Real One This Time)

The Washington Commanders have announced that they'll be building a new statue to honor late franchise great, Sean Taylor.

Wait a second; didn't they do that already a couple of years ago?

They did but they messed it up so bad they're taking a mulligan on the first one that was more a modern art installation than it was a traditional statue.

In 2022 — before the team was sold to current owner, Josh Harris — the Commanders unveiled a memorial to Taylor — who spent four seasons with the team before being tragically killed in a 2007 home invasion — but that consisted of not much more than a couple of wire coat hangers with a jersey on them and a helmet plopped on top.

Sure, it's the thought that counts, but that looks like something they'd put in the window of a sporting goods store.

Fans were critical of the memorial from the moment it was unveiled for a multitude of reasons, including the fact that the original version didn't even use a period-correct Reebok jersey instead opting for a Nike-branded version.

This was eventually rectified and Taylor's signature tape was added to the facemask, but now it has been announced that Taylor will be getting an actual statue.

"I’m excited to announce along with the Washington Commanders plans to unveil a statue to honor my dad," Jackie Taylor, Taylor's daughter, said in a video released by the team. "I’m thankful for Josh Harris and the Commanders' family for their continued commitment to keep my dad’s legacy alive. I look forward to sharing plans in the future and learning more about my dad through this process.

"I’m forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support from this special fan base. I’m filled with gratitude to know that my dad will forever be a part of the burgundy and gold family."

It's nice to see the team is getting this one right after spectacularly muffing it almost two years ago.