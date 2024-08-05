Colts’ Zaire Franklin Says Noah Lyles Is ‘Least Favorite American’ Over Past Comments

American Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles has been unpopular at the Paris Summer Games … among his own nation's athletes. 

Lyles upset some folks on American soil — namely pro athletes — after criticizing them for taking on the "best in the world" title, which was frankly weeeeak on Lyles' behalf. The gold medalist said competing on the world stage is a true indicator of total excellence. And naturally, American athletes popped off with reactions, most of them negative toward the runner.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 26:  Noah Lyles of Team United States reacts after winning the Men's 4x100m Relay Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 26, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin is the latest Yank to mock Lyles for his comments from 2023, sharing a sentiment Monday morning about the Team USA runner.

READ: Stephen A. Smith Blasts U.S. Sprinter Noah Lyles 'Flagrantly Ignorant' Insult About NBA 'World Champs' Title

"Noah Lyles is my least favorite American. Good morning," Franklin posted on X.

When Lyles first made his comments, the dig was directed at NBA players who called themselves "world champs." 

Of all sports, Lyles picked basketball to ridicule American excellence, meaning the guy certainly deserved some pushback. 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 6: Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 6, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"World champion of what? The United States?" Lyles said during a media session on Aug. 2023. "Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S., at times. But that ain’t the world … there ain’t no flags in the NBA."

Lyles added to his list of bad quotes a statement about feeling "bittersweet" about representing Team USA on the world stage as a Black man. (Sounds about as wise as a 27-year-old man who still brings Yu-Gi-Oh cards to his meetings should be … )

On Sunday, Lyles deserved his victory lap after capturing gold in the 100-meter sprint at the Olympics. His gold medal celebration was somewhat subdued in America after he sparked doubt with his "not the best in the world" remark. And since the NBA vastly outnumbers Lyles and U.S. sprinting in terms of popularity — let's not kid ourselves — Lyles quickly turned into the butt of many jokes at the start of the Paris Olympics.

NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Devin Booker and more ridiculed Lyles for his harsh criticisms on American champs.

"When being smart goes wrong," Green posted in a comment directed at Lyles via Instagram.

"Somebody help this brother," Durant reacted.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 06: Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 6, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

