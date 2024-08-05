Colts’ Zaire Franklin Says Noah Lyles Is ‘Least Favorite American’ Over Past Comments

American Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles has been unpopular at the Paris Summer Games … among his own nation's athletes.

Lyles upset some folks on American soil — namely pro athletes — after criticizing them for taking on the "best in the world" title, which was frankly weeeeak on Lyles' behalf. The gold medalist said competing on the world stage is a true indicator of total excellence. And naturally, American athletes popped off with reactions, most of them negative toward the runner.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin is the latest Yank to mock Lyles for his comments from 2023, sharing a sentiment Monday morning about the Team USA runner.

"Noah Lyles is my least favorite American. Good morning," Franklin posted on X.

When Lyles first made his comments, the dig was directed at NBA players who called themselves "world champs."

Of all sports, Lyles picked basketball to ridicule American excellence, meaning the guy certainly deserved some pushback.

"World champion of what? The United States?" Lyles said during a media session on Aug. 2023. "Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S., at times. But that ain’t the world … there ain’t no flags in the NBA."

Lyles added to his list of bad quotes a statement about feeling "bittersweet" about representing Team USA on the world stage as a Black man. (Sounds about as wise as a 27-year-old man who still brings Yu-Gi-Oh cards to his meetings should be … )

On Sunday, Lyles deserved his victory lap after capturing gold in the 100-meter sprint at the Olympics. His gold medal celebration was somewhat subdued in America after he sparked doubt with his "not the best in the world" remark. And since the NBA vastly outnumbers Lyles and U.S. sprinting in terms of popularity — let's not kid ourselves — Lyles quickly turned into the butt of many jokes at the start of the Paris Olympics.

NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Devin Booker and more ridiculed Lyles for his harsh criticisms on American champs.

"When being smart goes wrong," Green posted in a comment directed at Lyles via Instagram.

"Somebody help this brother," Durant reacted.

