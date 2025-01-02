Colts' Anthony Richardson Was Dealing With So Much Back Pain He Had To Crawl Around His House

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has played in just 11 games this season and was sidelined during his team's loss to the New York Giants in Week 17 with an injury. Based on his breakdown of the pain he was dealing with a week ago, there was no possible way he would have been able to take the field against the Giants.

The former Florida Gator revealed to reporters on Wednesday that he has been dealing with a lower back issue that could be "chronic." It reached a point last week where Richardson couldn't even walk, and he was forced to crawl around his own home.

"I couldn’t even stand up on Tuesday, could barely even walk, crawling around the house," Richardson said. "But I’m here. I’m standing now. If I can do everything in my power to get on the field, I’mma do so. That was my mindset last week as well, but I could barely move."

Richardson shared that he recently underwent an MRI which revealed that a "disc thing that’s been there for a while" may have been "triggered the wrong way." He also explained that he's been dealing with back spasms since he was in eighth grade.

READ: Anthony Richardson Caught On SNF Broadcast With Most Hilariously-Timed Yawn Ever

Ongoing back spasms since before high school and being in so much pain you can't even walk is a less than ideal situation for a guy who is expected to be a franchise quarterback for the Colts. Based on his explanation, it's hard to imagine the back issues will just magically go away as he gets older, but the 22-year-old did go on to say that he doesn't believe he'll need surgery to address the issue.

"It might be chronic, but there’s plenty of ways to prevent it going on in the future," Richardson said. "Now that I know what it is, I can find certain ways to stay out of certain positions and just make sure I’m healthy, 100 percent."

Staying out of "certain positions" sounds much easier said than done when you're a quarterback in the NFL, especially a mobile one that uses his feet like Richardson does when healthy.

It's shaping up to be a very interesting offseason for Indianapolis, which was eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Giants a week ago.