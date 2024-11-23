Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Was On The Receiving End Of A Brutal Low Hit Against Kansas

Aaaaaand now, it's time to play everyone's favorite game…

WAS IT A DIRTY HIT OR ARE PEOPLE JUST GETTING TOO SOFT THESE DAYS?!

We can workshop the title later, but only after you take a look at this heavy hit that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was on the receiving end of a brutal hit on Saturday against Kansas.

The Colorado Buffaloes are on the road taking on Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium this week to take on the Jayhawks in what could prove to be a crucial game in Colorado's hunt to stay in the Big 12 championship picture (but aren't they all at this point).

The No. 16 Buffaloes were trailing the Jayhawks 20-7 in the second quarter when after scrambling a little bit, Sanders found a receiver downfield and completed the pass… but not before Kansas defensive end Dean Miller torpedoed him.

So, now that you've seen it, it's time to play….

***Audience cheers***

I know there's usually a lot of criticism about referees coddling QBs, but believe it or not, there was no flag on that play. None.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but I'm going to say that that hit was… dirty.

Very dirty. I mean, the ball was long gone and he went straight for Sanders' knees.

Seems pretty obviously dirty to me, and pretty much everyone else with an X account.

Do you realize how hard it is to find any topic on social media where pretty much everyone is on the same page (except for the on-field officials)?

Despite that nasty shot — and, frankly, mind-boggling non-call — Sanders stayed in the game, and the Buffaloes will need him in what is shaping up to be a tight game against the Jayhawks.